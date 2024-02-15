Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Lowered to “Accumulate” at Bloom Burton

Bloom Burton lowered shares of Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Free Report) from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $25.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of RPTX stock opened at $6.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $286.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.37. Repare Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $13.85.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Repare Therapeutics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Repare Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,821,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,597,000 after purchasing an additional 200,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Repare Therapeutics by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 48,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. It uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform, to discover, validate, and build a pipeline of SL-based therapeutics that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

