Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Sets New 12-Month High at $209.95

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $209.95 and last traded at $208.56, with a volume of 24443 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $206.04.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Repligen from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Repligen from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Repligen from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.50.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 101.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.04.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the second quarter worth about $3,101,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 90.2% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

