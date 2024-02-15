Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Altus Power, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AMPS)

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Altus Power in a report released on Monday, February 12th. Roth Capital analyst J. Clare now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Altus Power’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Altus Power’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

AMPS has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Altus Power from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Altus Power in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Altus Power from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Altus Power from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Altus Power from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Altus Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.86.

Shares of NYSE:AMPS opened at $7.05 on Thursday. Altus Power has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $7.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Altus Power had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $45.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Altus Power in the third quarter valued at $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Altus Power in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altus Power in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Altus Power in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Altus Power in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lars Norell sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $206,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,734,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,934,771.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lars Norell sold 40,000 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $206,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,734,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,934,771.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dustin Weber sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $319,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,910,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,187,560.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,230. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

