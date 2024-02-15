Research Analysts Offer Predictions for The Children’s Place, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Children’s Place in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 13th. B. Riley analyst J. Lick now expects that the company will earn ($3.47) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.82). B. Riley has a “Sell” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Children’s Place’s current full-year earnings is ($0.61) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Children’s Place’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($2.57) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Get Children's Place alerts:

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.49 by ($0.27). Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 47.76% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $480.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

PLCE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Children’s Place from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Children’s Place

Children’s Place Stock Up 28.6 %

NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $14.52 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.31. Children’s Place has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $47.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $181.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Children’s Place

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLCE. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Children’s Place by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Children’s Place by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Children’s Place by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Children’s Place by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Children’s Place by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Mithaq Capital Spc bought 1,566,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.80 per share, for a total transaction of $24,750,305.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,663,743 shares in the company, valued at $73,687,139.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Children’s Place Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.