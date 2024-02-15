Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.28-$0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.46-$1.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.55 billion. Resideo Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.480-1.880 EPS.

Resideo Technologies Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE REZI traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.55. 559,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,228. Resideo Technologies has a 1 year low of $14.19 and a 1 year high of $21.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Resideo Technologies will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Resideo Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 648.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 687.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

