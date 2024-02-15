Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.58 on April 4th

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.58 per share by the restaurant operator on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Restaurant Brands International has increased its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Restaurant Brands International has a payout ratio of 56.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Restaurant Brands International to earn $3.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.9%.

Shares of QSR opened at $76.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $59.99 and a fifty-two week high of $79.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.65 and its 200-day moving average is $71.44.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Duncan Fulton sold 1,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total transaction of $89,194.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,385.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total value of $2,853,586.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 62,503 shares in the company, valued at $4,373,334.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Duncan Fulton sold 1,218 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total value of $89,194.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,385.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,657 shares of company stock worth $5,430,934 over the last three months. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,834,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $576,178,000 after purchasing an additional 312,782 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 222.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,957,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,580,000 after buying an additional 1,349,590 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth about $91,144,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 980,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,647,000 after purchasing an additional 58,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 976,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,087,000 after purchasing an additional 179,063 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.19.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

