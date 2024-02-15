Reviewing PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) & Alteryx (NYSE:AYX)

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) and Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PowerSchool and Alteryx’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PowerSchool $676.58 million 7.26 -$20.79 million ($0.11) -221.09 Alteryx $970.00 million 3.54 -$179.00 million ($2.60) -18.39

PowerSchool has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alteryx. PowerSchool is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alteryx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PowerSchool -2.53% 7.40% 3.60% Alteryx -18.46% -118.87% -7.21%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares PowerSchool and Alteryx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

PowerSchool has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alteryx has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for PowerSchool and Alteryx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PowerSchool 0 1 10 0 2.91 Alteryx 1 8 5 0 2.29

PowerSchool presently has a consensus price target of $27.10, suggesting a potential upside of 11.43%. Alteryx has a consensus price target of $47.75, suggesting a potential downside of 0.15%. Given PowerSchool’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe PowerSchool is more favorable than Alteryx.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.3% of PowerSchool shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.4% of Alteryx shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of PowerSchool shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of Alteryx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PowerSchool beats Alteryx on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PowerSchool

(Get Free Report)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics. The company serves state departments of education, public school districts, charter schools, independent schools, virtual schools, and others. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Folsom, California.

About Alteryx

(Get Free Report)

Alteryx, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the analytics automation business in the United States and internationally. The company's analytics platform automates tasks for workers across the analytics value chain. Its analytics platform comprises Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a web-based environment; Alteryx Intelligence Suite, a solution that provides automated modeling, optical character recognition, and natural language processing; and Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform. The company's platform also offers Alteryx Analytics Cloud products comprising Alteryx Designer Cloud, a cloud-native data profiling, preparation, and data pipelining product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Machine Learning, an automated machine learning product to build, validate, iterate, and explore machine learning models; Alteryx Auto Insights, an analytics solution that automates insights for business users; and Alteryx Location Intelligence, a cloud-native product used to create geospatial-based insights. In addition, it offers technical support, instruction, and customer services. The company serves retail, food services, consumer products, telecom and cable, media and entertainment, professional services, financial services, energy and utilities, public sector, manufacturing, travel and hospitality, healthcare and insurance, and technology industries. Alteryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.