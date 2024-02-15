Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,061 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.20% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $88,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,800,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,955,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 101,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,514,000 after purchasing an additional 34,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $431.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $399.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $402.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $295.80 and a 52 week high of $448.45.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.08. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 14.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $400.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $505.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $475.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.20.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

