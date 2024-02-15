Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,023,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,689 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of Welltower worth $83,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WELL. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Welltower by 2.5% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Welltower by 3.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 471,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,626,000 after buying an additional 17,129 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Welltower by 5.1% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 479.6% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Welltower by 20.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 104,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after buying an additional 17,616 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on WELL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.79.

Welltower Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $93.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.52, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.18 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.79). Welltower had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 508.33%.

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.