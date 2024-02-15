Rhumbline Advisers Buys 102,170 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 764,821 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,170 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $82,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $527,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 31.4% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.0% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 86,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DHI. UBS Group boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.65.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 2.2 %

D.R. Horton stock opened at $145.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.33. The stock has a market cap of $48.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $89.05 and a one year high of $157.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.56.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,759. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,431 shares of company stock valued at $2,015,326 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

