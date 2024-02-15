Rhumbline Advisers Buys 40,514 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 829,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,514 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.22% of Capital One Financial worth $80,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,255,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,777,863,000 after acquiring an additional 161,609 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.7% in the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549,030 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth $874,947,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.3% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,626,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,199,000 after buying an additional 585,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,972,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,601,000 after buying an additional 134,252 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on COF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.68.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE COF opened at $135.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.55 and its 200 day moving average is $112.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.49. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $140.86.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,614,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,614,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,197,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,975 shares of company stock valued at $9,622,638. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

