Rhumbline Advisers Has $66.15 Million Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,001,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Sysco were worth $66,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on SYY. StockNews.com cut shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SYY

Sysco Trading Down 0.2 %

Sysco stock opened at $79.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.17. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.