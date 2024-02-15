Rhumbline Advisers Has $79.54 Million Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,225,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 66,729 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.14% of Occidental Petroleum worth $79,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $57.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.21 and a 200-day moving average of $61.20. The firm has a market cap of $50.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.64. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $55.12 and a 1-year high of $67.67.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OXY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,626,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.85 per share, for a total transaction of $97,374,932.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 240,160,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,373,586,294.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased 8,720,708 shares of company stock worth $505,766,000 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

