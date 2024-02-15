Rhumbline Advisers Has $820.89 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,660,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86,915 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.0% of Rhumbline Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $820,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 290.9% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Robbins Farley lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.5% during the third quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total transaction of $561,546.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,461 shares in the company, valued at $34,256,512.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $301,969.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,553.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total value of $561,546.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,256,512.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,072 shares of company stock worth $6,297,103 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of JPM opened at $176.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $506.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $123.11 and a 1 year high of $178.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.68.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Further Reading

