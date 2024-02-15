Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 628,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.21% of Agilent Technologies worth $70,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 562.5% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 79.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $8,120,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,806,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total value of $206,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,252.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $8,120,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,806,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,929 shares of company stock valued at $12,730,599. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 1.9 %

A stock opened at $132.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.80 and a twelve month high of $152.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.15.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

