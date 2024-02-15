Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 415,229 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,404 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Autodesk were worth $85,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its holdings in Autodesk by 1.0% during the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 5,218 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 30.8% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its holdings in Autodesk by 1.6% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 3,358 shares of the software company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 11.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 527 shares of the software company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Autodesk from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Autodesk from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.40.

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $67,227.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,539.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $2,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,112,192. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $67,227.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,539.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,915 shares of company stock valued at $7,829,249 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk stock opened at $262.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $244.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.38 and a 52 week high of $269.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

