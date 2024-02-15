Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 37,265 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 575,892 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,265 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $69,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,382,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,779,074 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,343,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,474 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $390,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,195 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,516,792 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $196,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,229 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1,629.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 901,244 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $116,868,000 after purchasing an additional 849,146 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $140,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,127,916.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $140,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,258 shares in the company, valued at $3,127,916.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.84, for a total value of $666,684.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,031 shares of company stock valued at $3,575,663. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EA. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.94.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of EA opened at $143.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $143.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.17. The firm has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.78.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

