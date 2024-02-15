Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,245,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,268 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.23% of Exelon worth $84,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXC. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 189.3% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Exelon by 263.8% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on EXC. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.36.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $34.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.53. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $43.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

