Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 209,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $78,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WST. Advisor OS LLC grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $353,537.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,270 shares in the company, valued at $443,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on WST. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $323.00 to $536.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.20.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of WST opened at $408.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.09, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $361.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $368.46. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $272.79 and a 12-month high of $415.73.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 10.80%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

