Rhumbline Advisers Sells 286 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of W.W. Grainger worth $65,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.9% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 23.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 11.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 71,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,273 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 89.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth about $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total value of $2,966,586.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,664,629.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total transaction of $2,966,586.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,664,629.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares in the company, valued at $730,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,850 shares of company stock valued at $5,121,311. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

NYSE:GWW opened at $944.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $861.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $775.36. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $625.97 and a 1-year high of $978.95.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.05 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 56.54%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.24 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on GWW. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $842.22.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

