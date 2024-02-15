Ripio Credit Network Trading Up 7.6% Over Last 7 Days (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $870,555.05 and approximately $23,411.01 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00015387 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,673.13 or 0.99837770 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00013169 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.45 or 0.00171449 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00008927 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00206492 USD and is up 4.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $23,879.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.