Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,420,000 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the January 15th total of 5,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 849,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RHI. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Robert Half from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Robert Half in the second quarter worth $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Robert Half by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half in the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHI traded up $1.18 on Thursday, reaching $81.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,366. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.38. Robert Half has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $88.39.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Robert Half will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.61%.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

