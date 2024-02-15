Robert Nelsen Purchases 1,818,181 Shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) Stock

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) Director Robert Nelsen bought 1,818,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $9,999,995.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,446,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,453,121. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Sana Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SANA opened at $7.22 on Thursday. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $9.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright upgraded Sana Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sana Biotechnology

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SANA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 59.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 72.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

