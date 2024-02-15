Robert W. Baird Increases Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Price Target to $17.00

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 54.41% from the company’s previous close.
UDMY has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Udemy in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Udemy in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Udemy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Udemy from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Udemy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.
In other news, General Counsel Kenneth Hirschman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 217,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,515. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Kenneth Hirschman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 217,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,515. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $221,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,710,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,208,908.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,921 shares of company stock valued at $1,535,619. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Udemy during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Udemy during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Udemy by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Udemy during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Udemy by 261.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.
