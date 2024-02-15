Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Roche from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Shares of Roche stock opened at $32.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.11. Roche has a 12-month low of $31.77 and a 12-month high of $40.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Roche in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,324,000. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Roche by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Roche by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 258,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,892,000 after buying an additional 42,230 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Roche by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors bought a new position in Roche in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,811,000.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.

