Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Research analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 50.18% from the stock’s previous close.

ROIV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Roivant Sciences from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $11.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.71 and its 200-day moving average is $10.49. Roivant Sciences has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 5.84. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.34.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.68 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 951.77% and a negative return on equity of 73.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roivant Sciences news, COO Eric Venker sold 96,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $1,058,694.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 532,207 shares in the company, valued at $5,811,700.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Eric Venker sold 96,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $1,058,694.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 532,207 shares in the company, valued at $5,811,700.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $33,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,929,426 shares in the company, valued at $573,820,157.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 34,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 2.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 6.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 38,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 16.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

