Roscan Gold (CVE:ROS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.10

Roscan Gold Co. (CVE:ROS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 143000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
Roscan Gold Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.35 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.13.
Roscan Gold Company Profile
Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. It holds 100% interests in the Kandiole project comprising ten contiguous gold exploration permits covering an area of approximately 401.8 square kilometers located in Mali, West Africa.
