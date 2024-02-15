Roscan Gold (CVE:ROS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.10

Roscan Gold Co. (CVE:ROS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 143000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Roscan Gold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.35 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.13.

Roscan Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. It holds 100% interests in the Kandiole project comprising ten contiguous gold exploration permits covering an area of approximately 401.8 square kilometers located in Mali, West Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roscan Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roscan Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.