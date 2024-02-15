Roth Capital Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 14th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now expects that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Molson Coors Beverage’s current full-year earnings is $5.36 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.69 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.27.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

NYSE:TAP opened at $61.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $49.32 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.40, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.75.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 9,466.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,143,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,211 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,337,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2,089.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,150,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,596,000 after buying an additional 2,052,384 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,475,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,168,000 after buying an additional 1,500,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,589,000 after buying an additional 1,235,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Tracey Joubert sold 2,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $167,285.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,679.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 142.61%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

Featured Articles

