Roth Capital Weighs in on Motorcar Parts of America, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 13th. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Motorcar Parts of America’s current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Motorcar Parts of America Price Performance

NASDAQ MPAA opened at $9.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $185.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.46. Motorcar Parts of America has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $13.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motorcar Parts of America

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 749.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,398 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 837.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorcar Parts of America

In other Motorcar Parts of America news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 7,166 shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $62,989.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,733.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

