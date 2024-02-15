Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Price Target to $3.25

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $2.25 to $3.25 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Angi from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Angi from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Angi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Angi from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Angi from $2.20 to $2.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.12.

NASDAQ ANGI traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $2.94. The stock had a trading volume of 297,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,264. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.28. Angi has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 1.93.

In other news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $28,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 39,242 shares in the company, valued at $94,573.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGI. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Angi by 4.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Angi by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,196,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Angi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Angi by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 564,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares in the last quarter. 11.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company's Ads and Leads, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

