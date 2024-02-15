Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target to $29.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AVTR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Avantor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on Avantor from $22.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI raised Avantor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Avantor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.58.

Shares of AVTR traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 819,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,234,901. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.21. Avantor has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The company has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avantor will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 18.2% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 5.1% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Avantor by 13.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Avantor by 0.9% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 66,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

