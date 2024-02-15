Royal Bank of Canada Raises Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target to $145.00

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ARES. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ares Management from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ares Management from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Ares Management from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Management has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $123.45.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Ares Management

Ares Management Stock Up 1.4 %

ARES opened at $136.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a PE ratio of 57.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ares Management has a 52 week low of $71.36 and a 52 week high of $139.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.71.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ares Management will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Management

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,761,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,621,336,000 after acquiring an additional 273,645 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,389,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,097,379,000 after acquiring an additional 771,052 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ares Management by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,836,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $600,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,866 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,872,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $460,525,000 after acquiring an additional 71,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ares Management by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,714,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,938,000 after acquiring an additional 786,862 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ares Management

(Get Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.