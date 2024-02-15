Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH)

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $36.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on INVH. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.39.

Invitation Homes stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.69. 739,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,207,135. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.20. Invitation Homes has a 12 month low of $28.49 and a 12 month high of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784,696 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 80,498,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,392 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,926,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,473,000 after acquiring an additional 492,707 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $1,346,883,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

