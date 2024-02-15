Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for TFI International (NYSE:TFII)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $155.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of TFI International from $191.00 to $178.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of TFI International from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of TFI International from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of TFI International from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TFI International currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $156.28.

Get TFI International alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TFII

TFI International Stock Performance

NYSE:TFII opened at $144.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.47. TFI International has a 1-year low of $100.96 and a 1-year high of $145.47.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that TFI International will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TFII. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 1,481.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

(Get Free Report)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.