Royal Bank of Canada Trims Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Target Price to $32.00

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 51.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SAFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Safehold in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities began coverage on Safehold in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Safehold from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Safehold from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Safehold in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.10.

Shares of NYSE SAFE traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.10. The company had a trading volume of 96,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,888. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.05 and a beta of 1.46. Safehold has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $32.88. The company has a current ratio of 38.91, a quick ratio of 38.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.88.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Safehold had a positive return on equity of 4.33% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($6.00) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Safehold will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,709,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,234,000 after acquiring an additional 816,033 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,325,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,183 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 4,135,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,135,000 after acquiring an additional 876,136 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Safehold by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,241,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,154,000 after purchasing an additional 443,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Safehold by 1,002.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,206,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

