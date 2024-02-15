Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Stake Boosted by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) by 193.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,740 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Royce Value Trust worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RVT. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RVT opened at $14.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.49. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $14.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

