Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th.

Rush Enterprises has raised its dividend payment by an average of 31.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Rush Enterprises has a dividend payout ratio of 19.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Rush Enterprises to earn $3.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.8%.

Rush Enterprises Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock opened at $47.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.25. Rush Enterprises has a 52 week low of $33.37 and a 52 week high of $50.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.28.

Insider Transactions at Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 4.72%. Rush Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 85,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $3,454,494.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,067,169.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Rush Enterprises news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 85,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $3,454,494.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,067,169.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $65,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 743,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,400,320.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUSHA. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 11,894 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 800,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,271,000 after purchasing an additional 29,853 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 1,020.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 17,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 155,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,801,000 after purchasing an additional 37,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on RUSHA shares. StockNews.com lowered Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 1st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Wednesday.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, and Blue Bird.

