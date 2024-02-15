RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Sets New 12-Month High at $53.83

Shares of RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.83 and last traded at $53.28, with a volume of 34166 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.09.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RXST shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on RxSight from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on RxSight from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on RxSight in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised RxSight from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on RxSight from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, RxSight presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.38.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.18. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.11 and a beta of 1.21.

In related news, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms sold 145,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total transaction of $4,296,914.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 349,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,636.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eric Weinberg sold 8,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $348,687.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 341,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,653,932.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms sold 145,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total value of $4,296,914.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 349,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,636.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 514,795 shares of company stock worth $20,373,660. Insiders own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of RxSight by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of RxSight by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 21,385 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of RxSight in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RxSight by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 735,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after purchasing an additional 340,091 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RxSight by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 638,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,908,000 after purchasing an additional 301,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

