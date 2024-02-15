Ryder System (NYSE:R) PT Raised to $113.00 at Stephens

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Stephens from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 1.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ryder System from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryder System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

Ryder System Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of R traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $111.11. 38,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,494. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.58 and its 200-day moving average is $105.84. Ryder System has a 52 week low of $76.15 and a 52 week high of $119.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.20. Ryder System had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 12.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $1,065,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,571,964.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryder System

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of R. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ryder System by 115,284.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $282,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375,533 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Ryder System by 1,051.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,551,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,880 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at $86,647,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ryder System by 1,077.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 528,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ryder System by 1,617.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 474,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,676,000 after buying an additional 447,182 shares in the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

