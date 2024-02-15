Ryman Healthcare (OTCMKTS:RYHTY) Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:RYHTY – Get Free Report) fell 3.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.44 and last traded at $16.44. 302 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.
Ryman Healthcare Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.23 and a 200 day moving average of $18.12.
Ryman Healthcare Company Profile
Ryman Healthcare Limited develops, owns, and operates integrated retirement villages, rest homes, and hospitals for the elderly in New Zealand and Australia. The company's villages provide a range of retirement living and care options, such as independent townhouses and apartments, and serviced apartments, as well as a care center, which offers rest homes, hospitals, dementia-level care, and respite and day care services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ryman Healthcare
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Pfizer at 10-year support: Is it a massive buy opportunity?
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Restaurant Brands expands its Burger King franchise empire
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Gene therapy: Why does it cost millions for a single treatment?
Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.