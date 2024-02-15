Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Safeguard Scientifics Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.10. Safeguard Scientifics has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $3.25.
Safeguard Scientifics Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.0035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safeguard Scientifics
Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Safeguard Scientifics
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- How to use options calendar spreads to generate weekly income
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Energy sector strength: Drill down with these refinery stocks
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Analysts see over 50% gains in these 2 mid-cap biotech stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.