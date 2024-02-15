Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.10. Safeguard Scientifics has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $3.25.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.0035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 32,504.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 128,391 shares during the period. Clayton Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 143,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 19,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares during the period. 44.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

