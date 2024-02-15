Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $468.89.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAIA. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $498.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $475.00 to $618.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Saia from $460.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

In other Saia news, VP Rohit Lal sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,898.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,551,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Saia news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.46, for a total transaction of $4,000,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,738.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Rohit Lal sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,898.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,551,017.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,699 shares of company stock valued at $14,966,813. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Saia by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period.

Shares of SAIA opened at $562.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $455.55 and its 200 day moving average is $423.52. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $244.69 and a fifty-two week high of $571.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.58.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13. Saia had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Saia will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

