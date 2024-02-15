Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 16,121,840 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 917% from the previous session’s volume of 1,585,762 shares.The stock last traded at $45.60 and had previously closed at $47.51.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

