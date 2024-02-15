Scotiabank Raises TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target to C$28.00

TELUS (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of TELUS from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday. Desjardins increased their price target on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Securities decreased their price target on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$27.57.

TELUS Trading Up 0.9 %

TELUS Announces Dividend

TSE:T opened at C$23.40 on Monday. TELUS has a one year low of C$21.16 and a one year high of C$28.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.74, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.376 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. TELUS’s payout ratio is 258.62%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

