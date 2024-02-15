Scottish American (LON:SAIN) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 3.80 Per Share

Scottish American (LON:SAINGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Scottish American’s previous dividend of $3.55. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:SAIN opened at GBX 502 ($6.34) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 515.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 502.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.44. Scottish American has a 12-month low of GBX 450 ($5.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 543 ($6.86). The firm has a market cap of £895.17 million, a PE ratio of 979.85 and a beta of 0.67.

About Scottish American

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

