Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,694 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 7,073 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in SEA were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SE. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 16.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,531 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEA by 204.8% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 506 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEA by 135.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SEA by 90.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $42.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 1.51. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $88.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.38). SEA had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded SEA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Benchmark cut their target price on SEA from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.29.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

