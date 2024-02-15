Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $64.67 EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 3.87%.

Seaboard Price Performance

Seaboard stock opened at $3,483.40 on Thursday. Seaboard has a 52 week low of $3,402.38 and a 52 week high of $4,080.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seaboard

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEB. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Seaboard by 15,133,323.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,540,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,038,721,000 after buying an additional 4,539,997 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seaboard by 2,402.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 11,317 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 411.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Seaboard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

About Seaboard

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agricultural and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

