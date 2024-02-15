SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Price Performance

SEAC stock opened at $1.65 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.91. SeaChange International has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98.

Get SeaChange International alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SeaChange International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEAC. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SeaChange International during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 122,509.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 107,808 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SeaChange International in the first quarter worth $39,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in SeaChange International by 20.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 46,461 shares in the last quarter. 33.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.

Featured Stories

