Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Linde plc’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:LIN)

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Linde in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison expects that the basic materials company will earn $4.10 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Linde’s current full-year earnings is $15.55 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Linde’s Q2 2025 earnings at $4.29 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.32 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. HSBC increased their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Linde from $430.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.14.

NYSE LIN opened at $418.40 on Tuesday. Linde has a 12 month low of $319.23 and a 12 month high of $434.21. The stock has a market cap of $202.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $409.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $394.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 122.6% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Linde in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 310.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Linde news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

