Seaport Res Ptn Comments on The Trade Desk, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TTD)

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trade Desk in a report released on Monday, February 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Kessler anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the year. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Trade Desk’s current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Trade Desk’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TTD. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. New Street Research raised shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.81.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $74.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.36. Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $50.33 and a 1-year high of $91.85.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $232,092.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,311 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,278.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $173,712.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,877,398.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $232,092.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,278.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,611 shares of company stock worth $594,022 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,321,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 43,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,168 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 10,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 11,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

